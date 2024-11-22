Taiwan says President Lai to visit Pacific allies

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Taiwan President Lai Ching-te will visit three Pacific island nation allies from the end of this month in his first overseas trip since taking office, the presidential office said Friday.

Presidential spokeswoman Karen Kuo said Lai will visit the Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu -- the only Pacific island nations among Taiwan's 12 remaining allies -- from November 30 to December 6.

Communist China and democratic Taiwan have been ruled separately for 75 years, but Beijing claims the island as part of its territory and has been pressuring countries to drop diplomatic ties with Taipei.

Taiwanese government officials have previously stopped over on US soil during visits to the Pacific or Latin America, angering Beijing.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang told a news conference on Friday that stopovers for Lai's upcoming trip had not been finalised and he did not provide further details.

"This is President Lai's first visit to allies since he took office, which is particularly meaningful," Tien said.

"All visits and programmes are being planned and arranged smoothly."

The United States is Taiwan's most important partner and main security backer but does not recognise Taipei diplomatically.

Lai's predecessor Tsai Ing-wen transited through Hawaii and the US territory of Guam during her visit to Pacific allies in 2017.

Tsai met then US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California in April 2023 during a Latin America trip, to which Beijing responded with military drills around the island.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have escalated since Lai took office in May.

Lai and Tsai both belong to the Democratic Progressive Party, but Lai has been more outspoken in his defence of the island's sovereignty and Beijing calls him a "separatist".

The dispute between Beijing and Taipei dates back to 1949 when Chiang Kai-shek's nationalist forces lost a civil war to Mao Zedong's communist fighters and fled to Taiwan.

China has refused to rule out the use of force to seize Taiwan and in recent years has ramped up military activity around the island to pressure Taipei into accepting its claims of sovereignty.

Though Taiwan has its own government, military and Currency, it has never formally declared independence and lives under the constant threat of invasion by China.

Beijing opposes international support that gives a sense of legitimacy to Taiwan and has blocked Taipei from many global forums and whittled down its diplomatic allies.

The United States and China have long butted heads over the island of 23 million people that has evolved into a powerhouse in the semiconductor industry.

China on Thursday blamed Washington's support for Taiwan for the failure of the two countries' defence ministers to meet this week.

On Saturday, President Xi Jinping warned his outgoing US counterpart Joe Biden that support for Taiwan was a "red line that must not be challenged" during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru.