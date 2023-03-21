Taiwan Says Spotted 10 Chinese Fighter Jets, 2 Ships Near Island in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Taiwan detected 10 aircraft and two ships of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the island over the past 24 hours and tasked its armed forces to monitor and respond to their activities, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Tuesday,

"10 PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) (Monday, 22:00 GMT) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP (combat air patrol) aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Three of the aircraft ” anti-submarine aircraft Y-8, helicopter Z-9 and unmanned aerial vehicle BZK-005 RECCE ” crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, the ministry added.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August 2022.

Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. China's tough reaction notwithstanding, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.