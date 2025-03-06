Open Menu

Taiwan Says TSMC Investment 'historic Moment' For US Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Taiwan says TSMC investment 'historic moment' for US ties

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC's plan to invest $100 billion in the United States was a "historic moment" for Taiwan-US ties, the island's President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday.

TSMC, which counts Apple and Nvidia among its clients, announced the plan this week after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on overseas-made chips.

It will take the total amount the world's biggest chipmaker has pledged to invest in the United States to $165 billion, which TSMC said was the "largest single foreign direct investment in US history".

Lai hailed the "historic moment for Taiwan-US relations" at a joint news conference with TSMC chairman and chief executive C.C. Wei at the Presidential Office.

It followed Trump's accusations that Taiwan stole the US chip industry and his threats to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent, as well as Taipei's promises to invest more in the United States.

TSMC has long faced demands to move more of its production away from Taiwan, with fears that supplies of the critical technology could be disrupted in any conflict with Beijing.

Trump recently ratcheted up the pressure on TSMC and other chip manufacturers by publicly mulling the introduction of tariffs of 25 percent, or higher, on all chips made outside the United States.

- US demand 'extremely high' -

Lai said on Thursday the government was not pressured by Washington "during TSMC's US investment process".

Wei said TSMC's expansion was driven by growing demand from US clients and that it would not affect the company's investments in Taiwan.

TSMC planned to build 11 new production lines in Taiwan this year to meet demand, Wei said, adding "our production capacity is not enough".

"Whenever TSMC builds a production line in any location outside Taiwan, it is always driven by customer demand," Wei said.

"We went to Japan because of Japanese customer demand, to Germany because of German customer demand, and four years ago to the US because of American customer demand," he said.

"Now, we are increasing our investment because the demand from US customers is extremely high."

