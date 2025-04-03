Open Menu

Taiwan Says US Tariffs 'highly Unreasonable', Plans 'serious Negotiations'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Taiwan says US tariffs 'highly unreasonable', plans 'serious negotiations'

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump's tariffs were "highly unreasonable" and the government planned "serious negotiations" with Washington, Taipei said Thursday.

"The Executive Yuan found the decision highly unreasonable and deeply regretted it, and will initiate serious negotiations with the United States," cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee said.

Trump announced sweeping new tariffs overnight that included a 32 percent levy on Taiwan.

Semiconductor chips, a sector that Taiwan dominates and has been a source of friction between Washington and Taipei, were excluded from the levies.

But, analysts warned that tariffs on components would have a knock-on effect for the critical chip industry.

Taiwan had drawn up plans to help local industries hit by possible US tariffs, Minister of Economic Affairs Kuo Jyh-huei said Tuesday, ahead of Trump's announcement.

Taiwan's trade surplus with the United States is the seventh highest of any country, reaching US$73.9 billion in 2024.

