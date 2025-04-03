Taiwan Says US Tariffs 'highly Unreasonable', Plans 'serious Negotiations'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump's tariffs were "highly unreasonable" and the government planned "serious negotiations" with Washington, Taipei said Thursday.
"The Executive Yuan found the decision highly unreasonable and deeply regretted it, and will initiate serious negotiations with the United States," cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee said.
Trump announced sweeping new tariffs overnight that included a 32 percent levy on Taiwan.
Semiconductor chips, a sector that Taiwan dominates and has been a source of friction between Washington and Taipei, were excluded from the levies.
But, analysts warned that tariffs on components would have a knock-on effect for the critical chip industry.
Taiwan had drawn up plans to help local industries hit by possible US tariffs, Minister of Economic Affairs Kuo Jyh-huei said Tuesday, ahead of Trump's announcement.
Taiwan's trade surplus with the United States is the seventh highest of any country, reaching US$73.9 billion in 2024.
Recent Stories
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
More Stories From World
-
What is the 'Qatargate' scandal roiling Israel?6 minutes ago
-
Australia PM says US trade tariff 'not the act of a friend'6 minutes ago
-
Taiwan says US tariffs 'highly unreasonable', plans 'serious negotiations'6 minutes ago
-
EU chief says ready to respond to new US tariffs but open to talks16 minutes ago
-
Tesla sales slump as pressure piles on Musk16 minutes ago
-
Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation'26 minutes ago
-
How a Brazilian chief is staving off Amazon destruction36 minutes ago
-
AI-powered drones track down fires in German forests36 minutes ago
-
Israel PM says 'dissecting' Gaza to force Hamas to free hostages36 minutes ago
-
German auto industry says US tariffs 'will only create losers'36 minutes ago
-
Financial markets tumble after Trump tariff announcement36 minutes ago
-
Key details on Trump's market-shaking tariffs45 minutes ago