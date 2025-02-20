(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) US support for Taiwan is "very strong", Taipei's security chief said Thursday, as the self-ruled island seeks to head off President Donald Trump's threats of hefty tariffs on its semiconductor chips.

The United States is Taiwan's most important backer and biggest arms supplier, but Trump's recent warnings of chip taxes and criticisms of Taipei have raised concerns about his commitment to the island's security.

Taiwan lives under the constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims the island as part of its territory.

Trump has previously accused Taiwan of stealing the US chip industry and suggested it should pay the United States for its defence.

Speaking at a security forum on Thursday, Taiwan's National Security Council chief Joseph Wu praised the United States for providing defence equipment to Taiwan, training its soldiers and boosting its international presence.