Taiwan Sends Hundreds of Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators to Virus-Hit India

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Taiwan delivered 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders to India on Sunday as part of an international effort to help the coronavirus-struck nation deal with the oxygen crunch.

"The first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders have arrived in New Delhi on Sunday 2 May," the Taiwanese embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

The East Asian island nation, which China considers its territory, said that more medical equipment will be airlifted to India soon.

"While the contribution is modest, we hope that it will bring comfort and relief to the patients in need and ease the burden on the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic," it added.

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday that Taiwan stood in solidarity with India. India has logged 19.5 million cases, second only to the United States, and is struggling to cope with the soaring demand for medical supplies.