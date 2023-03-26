UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Severs Diplomatic Ties With Honduras - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 07:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Taiwan is severing diplomatic relations with Honduras and is closing its embassy, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu has announced.

The Interior Ministry of Honduras said in a statement on Saturday that it had communicated to Taiwan the decision to break diplomatic relations.

According to the statement, Honduras recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government.

"(Taiwan's Foreign Ministry) has decided to end diplomatic relations with the Republic of Honduras, completely stop bilateral cooperation and withdraw the diplomatic mission," Jaushieh Joseph Wu said at a Sunday press conference.

Earlier this month, Taiwan recalled its ambassador from Honduras following the announcement that the Central American country was intending to establish formal relations with China.

