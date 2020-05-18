UrduPoint.com
Taiwan Should Participate In World Health Assembly As Observer - US Health Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:43 PM

Taiwan Should Participate in World Health Assembly as Observer - US Health Secretary

It is critical that Taiwan should be able to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, United States Secretary of Health Alex Azar said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) It is critical that Taiwan should be able to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, United States Secretary of Health Alex Azar said Monday.

"It is also critical that Taiwan participate as an observer at the WHA to bring the helpful perspective regarding their effective and exemplary response," Azar told the Word Health Assembly.

"WHO barred Taiwan from participation in 2016, just a few months after Taiwan's free and fair elections. The 23 million Taiwanese people should never be sacrificed to send a political message," Azar said.

