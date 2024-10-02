Taiwan shuts down as Typhoon Krathon approaches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kaohsiung, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Taiwan shut down schools and closed its financial markets on Wednesday as Typhoon Krathon pounded the island with torrential rains and strong winds ahead of its expected landfall.

Krathon, with sustained wind speeds of 144 kilometres (89 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 180 kph, was 100 kilometres southwest of the major port city Kaohsiung at 9 pm (1300 GMT), the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

The government announced that offices and schools across the island will remain closed on Thursday. The interior ministry said around 10,000 people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas as a precaution.

The typhoon, downgraded overnight to medium from strong under Taiwan's measurement system, was expected to arrive near southwestern Kaohsiung or Tainan on Thursday morning, the agency said, a day later than previously forecast.

"This typhoon is moving very slowly. The time of its landfall continues to be delayed," said CWA chief Cheng Chia-ping, adding it will weaken rapidly after landing.

Premier Cho Jung-tai urged the public to stay at home and remain vigilant.

"Krathon is moving very slowly, which also prolongs the time it may cause damage to Taiwan... It is necessary to strengthen vigilance in the south and the eastern areas affected by continuous rainfall."

All domestic flights and around 250 international flights were cancelled on Wednesday. Domestic flights will be suspended again on Thursday.

Two people had been killed, two were missing and more than 100 injured by late Wednesday, according to the National Fire Agency.

A 70-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he fell while trimming trees in eastern Hualien county on Tuesday and died in hospital on Wednesday.

And a 66-year-old man, hospitalised in nearby Taitung on Monday after his truck hit a huge rock that had fallen onto the road, also died on Wednesday.

Krathon also temporarily disrupted electricity in nearly 55,000 homes, authorities said.

Typhoons are common around the region at this time of year.

However, a recent study showed that they are increasingly forming closer to coastlines, intensifying more rapidly and lasting longer over land due to climate change.

- Stranded tourists -

The streets of Kaohsiung were nearly empty and trees were bending as heavy rain and strong winds lashed the port city.

Its airport was almost deserted, with staff putting up metal bars to brace the entrance gates in preparation for the typhoon while a handful of tourists tried to reschedule their flights.

"We came to the airport counter but unfortunately it's not in service... We have to stay at least two or three days longer," Malaysian tourist Chan Ka-woh told AFP after his flight home was cancelled.

Powerful waves pounded Kaohsiung's coast, with some seawater spilling onto the road near the scenic Sizihwan Bay.

Local authorities have distributed sandbags and cleared storm drains to avoid a repeat of the widespread flooding seen during typhoon Gaemi in July.

In neighbouring Taitung, tv footage showed rivers swelling as torrential rain hit the county.

Gaemi was the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in eight years, killing at least 10 people and injuring hundreds.

Taiwan is accustomed to frequent tropical storms from July to October, but experts say climate change has increased their intensity, leading to heavy rains, flash floods and strong gusts.

The storm was approaching Taiwan after slamming into a remote group of Philippine islands, where it cut power and communications and damaged "many" houses, according to a local mayor.

The Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Wednesday eight people had been injured and one was missing due to Krathon.

It said 5,431 people were displaced in the northern part of the Philippines, mostly from the regions of Ilocos and Cagayan Valley.