Taiwan Shuts Offices, Schools As Super Typhoon Kong-rey Nears
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Keelung, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Taiwan shut down on Thursday as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared, forcing thousands to flee from one of the most powerful storms to threaten the island in years.
Up to 10-metre waves pounded shores along the lightly populated, mountainous east coast where the fast-moving Kong-rey was expected to make landfall within hours.
Kong-rey was packing wind gusts of nearly 250 kilometres per hour (155 miles per hour), according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center.
The storm is currently more powerful than Typhoon Gaemi, which was the strongest typhoon to hit Taiwan in eight years when it made landfall in July.
"With the typhoon approaching, we should beware of the strong winds near the centre," Chu Mei-lin from the state weather forecaster, Central Weather Administration, told a briefing.
"Its impact on the entire Taiwan will be quite severe."
Work and schools across Taiwan were suspended on Thursday as people hunkered down for the storm.
The streets of Taipei were largely deserted as bursts of heavy rain and fierce wind lashed the capital.
"This typhoon feels very strong," 52-year-old office worker Kevin Lin told AFP as he enjoyed a day off at home.
"I'm used to the many typhoons in Taiwan and I don't feel scared."
- Troops on standby -
At least 27 people have been injured in the wild weather, with trees being knocked down and four mudslides recorded, the National Fire Agency said Thursday, without providing details.
Authorities were still trying to contact two Czech tourists believed to be hiking in Taroko Gorge in Hualien after they could not be reached on their satellite and mobile phones.
More than 400 domestic and international flights were cancelled while all ferry services were suspended. Around 18,000 homes lost power, but most have been reconnected, disaster officials said.
