UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Spots 16 Chinese Planes, 3 Ships Approach Island During One Day

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Taiwan Spots 16 Chinese Planes, 3 Ships Approach Island During One Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Taiwan's national defense ministry said on Thursday that 16 Chinese aircraft and three navy vessels had been detected in the past 24 hours near the island, claimed by Beijing.

"16 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today," the ministry said referring to the People's Liberation Army and the People's Liberation Army Navy.

Four of the aircraft were identified as a Xian JH-7 bomber, a BZK-007 reconnaissance drone and two Shenyang J-16 fighters.

The ministry has been monitoring the situation. It said it ordered a combat air patrol plane, military ships and land-based missile systems to "respond these activities."

Tensions between China and Taiwan, which has been governed independently from the mainland for decades, escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August. Beijing has warned Western powers against departing from the one-China policy to condone Taiwanese separatism.

Related Topics

Drone Army China Xian Beijing Nancy August From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

11 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.