Taiwan Spots 16 Chinese Planes, 3 Ships Approach Island During One Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Taiwan's national defense ministry said on Thursday that 16 Chinese aircraft and three navy vessels had been detected in the past 24 hours near the island, claimed by Beijing.

"16 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today," the ministry said referring to the People's Liberation Army and the People's Liberation Army Navy.

Four of the aircraft were identified as a Xian JH-7 bomber, a BZK-007 reconnaissance drone and two Shenyang J-16 fighters.

The ministry has been monitoring the situation. It said it ordered a combat air patrol plane, military ships and land-based missile systems to "respond these activities."

Tensions between China and Taiwan, which has been governed independently from the mainland for decades, escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August. Beijing has warned Western powers against departing from the one-China policy to condone Taiwanese separatism.