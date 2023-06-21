Taiwan Spots 19 Chinese Military Aircraft Near Island on Wednesday - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that 19 aircraft and five ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were seen approaching the island.

"19 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry added that the Taiwanese military monitored the situation and tasked its aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to "respond these activities."

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949.

Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.