Taiwan Spots 19 Chinese Warplanes, 5 Vessels Near Island on Saturday - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said that it had detected 19 aircraft and five vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching the self-governed island on Saturday.

"Since 08:00 (UTC+8) (00:00 GMT) today (Jun. 24), the (Taiwanese) Armed Forces detected 19 PLA aircraft (including J-10, J-16, etc.), 8 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and approached the 24-nautical-mile line," the ministry said on Twitter, adding that Taiwan's military also spotted five Chinese navy vessels that were conducting joint combat patrol.

Earlier on Saturday, the defense ministry said that five Chinese vessels and eight aircraft, including a Z-9 ASW helicopter, had been detected near Taiwan between 6 a.

m. on June 23 and 6 a.m. on June 24.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.