Taiwan Spots 34 Chinese Aircraft Off Island's Southeast Coast - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 09:55 PM

The Taiwanese military have detected 34 aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China approaching the island, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Taiwanese military have detected 34 aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China approaching the island, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Since 0700 (UTC+8) today (Jul. 11), the R.O.C. Armed Forces detected 34 PLA aircraft (including J-10, J-16, SU-30, H-6, Y-8 ASW etc.), 29 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered our SW/SE ADIZ (air defense identification zone)," the ministry tweeted.

It also said that the aircraft, together with Chinese long-distance vessels, conducted long-range aerial reconnaissance training to the southeast of Taiwan.

The ministry added that the Taiwanese armed forces was monitoring the situation and had deployed combat patrol aircraft, naval vessels and land-based missile systems to monitor the movements of the Chinese aircraft.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

