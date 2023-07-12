(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The armed forces of Taiwan detected 38 Chinese military aircraft and nine vessels in the vicinity of the island on Wednesday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said.

"38 PLA (People's Liberation Army of China) aircraft and 9 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) (22:00 GMT) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities," the defense ministry tweeted.

The ministry also noted that 32 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone. Fighters, strategic bombers, anti-submarine aircraft, early warning and control aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft and a drone were among them.

In response, Taiwan deployed air and sea patrol to monitor the situation, as well as land-based missile systems.

The Taiwanese military followed up saying another 30 Chinese aircraft were detected around the island since 00:00 GMT.

"Since 0700 (UTC+8) today (Jul. 12), the R.O.C. Armed Forces detected 30 PLA aircraft (including J-10, J-16, H-6, Y-8 EW, Carrier-based aircraft, UAV etc.), 23 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered our SW/SE ADIZ," the ministry tweeted.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.