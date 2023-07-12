Open Menu

Taiwan Spots 38 Chinese Military Planes, 9 Ships In Island's Vicinity On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Taiwan Spots 38 Chinese Military Planes, 9 Ships in Island's Vicinity on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The armed forces of Taiwan detected 38 Chinese military aircraft and nine vessels in the vicinity of the island on Wednesday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said.

"38 PLA (People's Liberation Army of China) aircraft and 9 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) (22:00 GMT) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities," the defense ministry tweeted.

The ministry also noted that 32 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone. Fighters, strategic bombers, anti-submarine aircraft, early warning and control aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft and a drone were among them.

In response, Taiwan deployed air and sea patrol to monitor the situation, as well as land-based missile systems.

The Taiwanese military followed up saying another 30 Chinese aircraft were detected around the island since 00:00 GMT.

"Since 0700 (UTC+8) today (Jul. 12), the R.O.C. Armed Forces detected 30 PLA aircraft (including J-10, J-16, H-6, Y-8 EW, Carrier-based aircraft, UAV etc.), 23 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered our SW/SE ADIZ," the ministry tweeted.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Related Topics

Drone Army China Beijing Taipei Independence United States April From

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

4 minutes ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

48 minutes ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

49 minutes ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

13 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

13 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

13 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

13 hours ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World