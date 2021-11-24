UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Thanks US For Invite To Democracy Summit - Foreign Affairs Ministry

Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Taiwan's ministry of foreign affairs (MOFA) thanked the United States for inviting Taiwan to participate at the virtual Summit for Democracy which will be chaired by US President Joe Biden on December 9 and 10.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State published a list on its website indicating 110 countries invited to participate at the summit, which included Taiwan and excluded China.

MOFA announced that Taiwan's digital minister Audrey Tang and the country's US representative Hsiao Bi-khim will be present at the summit, CNA's English news website, Focus Taiwan reported.

More details on Taiwan's participation at the summit will be released soon, the ministry added.

The Summit for Democracy will focus on the challenges that various democracies face and their opportunities. Leaders from the participating countries will be able to announce individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to shore up democracy and human rights in their home countries.

