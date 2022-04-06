Taiwan Tightens Control Over Strategic High-Tech Goods Exports to Russia- Economy Ministry

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Wednesday announced tightening control over exports of strategic high-tech commodities (SHTC) to Russia under the sanctions imposed amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Wednesday announced tightening control over exports of strategic high-tech commodities (SHTC) to Russia under the sanctions imposed amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

"Since March 1 this year, the MOEA has strictly scrutinized SHTC regulated by the Wassenaar Arrangement for sale to Russia. In referencing the measures taken by other like-minded countries to prevent Russian military use of SHTC, the MOEA has added the dual use 'High-Tech Commodities List for Exportation to Russia' (abbreviated as 'Russian List').

This List shall take effect from the date of announcement," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the inclusion of 57 items in the so-called Russian list is stipulated by the Item 3 of Article 13 of the Foreign Trade Act, which says that high-tech goods cannot be transferred to restricted regions without authorization in order to ensure national security and comply with international agreements.

In February, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said Taiwan would join the international sanctions against Russia over the military operation in Ukraine, also ousting Russia from the SWIFT financial system.