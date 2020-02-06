Taiwan to Ban Entry for Mainland China Residents Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Taiwan will temporarily ban entry for mainland China residents from Friday due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the island's Central news Agency reported citing local authorities.

Earlier, Taiwan already banned entry without special permit for foreigners who had visited mainland China after January 24.

From tomorrow, the mainland inhabitants will also not be able to enter Taiwan.