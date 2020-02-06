UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan To Ban Entry For Mainland China Residents Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Taiwan to Ban Entry for Mainland China Residents Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Taiwan will temporarily ban entry for mainland China residents from Friday due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the island's Central news Agency reported citing local authorities.

Earlier, Taiwan already banned entry without special permit for foreigners who had visited mainland China after January 24.

From tomorrow, the mainland inhabitants will also not be able to enter Taiwan.

Related Topics

China January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Senegalese President review f ..

8 hours ago

Japanese TV highlights UAE&#039;s efforts to guara ..

8 hours ago

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thu ..

9 hours ago

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

9 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

9 hours ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.