UrduPoint.com

Taiwan To Boost Reserve Forces Training Amid Growing Tensions With China

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:55 PM

Taiwan to Boost Reserve Forces Training Amid Growing Tensions With China

Taiwan will boost the training of reserve forces from 2022 amid growing tensions with Beijing, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Taiwan will boost the training of reserve forces from 2022 amid growing tensions with Beijing, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

China, which claims Taiwan as its sovereign territory, has increased in recent weeks its military activities near the island, including repeated Chinese warplanes' flights in the Taiwanese air defense identification zone.

The defense ministry noted that from 2022, the duration of mandatory refresher training for some reserve forces under the new program will be increased to 14 days from the current five to seven days in order to strengthen the defense capability of the reserve forces.

The first week of the refresher training under the new program will be devoted to shooting training, while the total number of hours of shooting and the standards for the number of used cartridges will be elevated.

The second week will be devoted to training actions in various combat situations, as well as mastering command skills and the ability of troops to follow orders.

In early October, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that Beijing might consider mounting a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025. The statement came after Beijing sent nearly 150 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone on October 1.

Official relations between mainland China and Taiwan were severed in 1949. Since then, the island has been governed independently and asserts its position as an autonomous country, while Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province. Taiwan has political and economic relations with many other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

Related Topics

China Beijing October From

Recent Stories

Civilians in Yemen's Marib Cut Off From Aid as Con ..

Civilians in Yemen's Marib Cut Off From Aid as Conflict Rages - Norwegian Refuge ..

3 minutes ago
 China has robust, large, fast-growing private sect ..

China has robust, large, fast-growing private sector

4 minutes ago
 Japanese PM head for COP26 on first overseas trip ..

Japanese PM head for COP26 on first overseas trip after taking power

5 minutes ago
 Covid-19 national positivity ratio records around ..

Covid-19 national positivity ratio records around 1.16 percent

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber discuss enhancing economic, invest ..

Sharjah Chamber discuss enhancing economic, investment cooperation with Kazakhst ..

15 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 92748 cusecs water

IRSA releases 92748 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.