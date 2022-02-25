Taiwan to Join International Sanctions Against Russia Over Situation in Ukraine - Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Taiwan will join the international sanctions against Russia over the latter's military operation in Ukraine, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The government deeply regrets that Russia, instead of resolving disputes through peaceful diplomatic negotiations, has chosen to use force and intimidation in bullying others.

In order to compel Russia to halt its military aggression against Ukraine, and to restart peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned as soon as possible, the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announces it will join international economic sanctions against Russia," the ministry said in a statement.