Taiwan To Open Office In Canada's Montreal - Taiwanese Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Taiwan to Open Office in Canada's Montreal - Taiwanese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Taiwan is going to open the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada's Montreal, the island's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"We're excited to announce plans to establish the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office (TECO) in #MontrÃ©al. The forthcoming #Taiwan representative office in the key Francophone city in #Canada is a milestone in bilateral relations expected to spur further cooperation & exchanges," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Taiwan and Canada have been recently increasing their cooperation. Jim Nickel, executive director of the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, said last week that Ottawa and Taipei were mulling launching official negotiations on signing a foreign investment promotion and protection agreement.

In early December, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that Canada intended to send more warships to pass through the Taiwan Strait to show its support for the island and demonstrate that the waters claimed by China are international.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

