UrduPoint.com

Taiwan To Provide City Of Kiev, Ukrainian Medical Centers $8Mln In Aid - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Taiwan to Provide City of Kiev, Ukrainian Medical Centers $8Mln in Aid - Foreign Ministry

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu pledged $3 million in assistance to the Ukrainian capital city and another $5 million to six Ukrainian healthcare facilities during a phone call with Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu pledged $3 million in assistance to the Ukrainian capital city and another $5 million to six Ukrainian healthcare facilities during a phone call with Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Wu also said that Taiwan just like Ukraine stands on "the frontline of resistance to the expansion of authoritarianism," as quoted in the press release.

China is normally opposed to any official interactions between Taiwan and other countries.

Following the start of the Russian military operation, many countries sent Ukraine humanitarian, financial and defense aid. Western countries, in particular, have been supplying Ukraine with weapons long before the start of hostilities and some started sending lethal weapons after February 24.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev February Million

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish bir ..

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish birthday to her brother

49 minutes ago
 Moldova summons Russian ambassador over military s ..

Moldova summons Russian ambassador over military statements

35 seconds ago
 Police Inspector, woman implicated for killing a y ..

Police Inspector, woman implicated for killing a young man

37 seconds ago
 LWMC implementing Ramazan plan in letter and spiri ..

LWMC implementing Ramazan plan in letter and spirit

38 seconds ago
 Imran selling 'conspiracy narrative' to hide his i ..

Imran selling 'conspiracy narrative' to hide his incompetence: Senator Siddique

40 seconds ago
 European Commission Says Companies Allowed to Pay ..

European Commission Says Companies Allowed to Pay for Russian Gas Under New Sche ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.