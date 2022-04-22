Taiwan to Provide City of Kiev, Ukrainian Medical Centers $8Mln in Aid - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu pledged $3 million in assistance to the Ukrainian capital city and another $5 million to six Ukrainian healthcare facilities during a phone call with Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Wu also said that Taiwan just like Ukraine stands on "the frontline of resistance to the expansion of authoritarianism," as quoted in the press release.

China is normally opposed to any official interactions between Taiwan and other countries.

Following the start of the Russian military operation, many countries sent Ukraine humanitarian, financial and defense aid. Western countries, in particular, have been supplying Ukraine with weapons long before the start of hostilities and some started sending lethal weapons after February 24.