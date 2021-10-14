Taiwan to Refrain From Starting War Against Mainland China - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Taiwan will not start a war with mainland China but will defend itself if Beijing takes hostile actions against it first, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday.

Last week, the minister said that mainland China may consider mounting a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025. The statement came after Beijing sent nearly 150 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone since October 1.

"The Republic of China (Taiwan) will definitely not start a war (against mainland China) but if the other side starts to act, they will have to take a fight," Chiu was quoted as saying in the parliament by the Central news Agency.

Any actions by Taiwan may be used as pretext for mainland China to launch hostilities, so Taipei will restrain itself from provoking a conflict or start a war, the minister noted.

Commenting on the drills near the border with Taiwan, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said earlier this week that Beijing's military exercises are aimed at guarding its national sovereignty and preventing foreign interference in the relations between the mainland and the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own democratically elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.