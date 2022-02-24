UrduPoint.com

Taiwan To Reopen To Business Travellers In March

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 02:34 PM

Taiwan to reopen to business travellers in March

Taiwan announced plans on Thursday to reopen to business travellers and shorten quarantine for all arrivals, slightly loosening restrictions in one of the few places alongside China still pursuing a zero-Covid strategy

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Taiwan announced plans on Thursday to reopen to business travellers and shorten quarantine for all arrivals, slightly loosening restrictions in one of the few places alongside China still pursuing a zero-Covid strategy.

The island was hailed for keeping Covid-19 at bay for the first year of the pandemic, but an outbreak detected last April forced Taipei to implement economically painful restrictions.

That included banning all foreign visitors, with the exception of a few categories such as residency holders and diplomats, since a surge in local infections last May.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) said Thursday restrictions would ease beginning early March for foreigners coming in for business purposes, including inspection, investment, employment or fulfilling contractual obligations.

"We will open to foreign business people starting March 7 in line with some relaxations in the overall pandemic prevention measures," said Chen Tsung-yen, deputy head of the CECC.

Chinese, Hong Kong and Macau residents can only apply for entry to fulfil business contracts or due to transferrals within multinational companies.

Business visitors have to apply in-person with Taiwan's de facto embassies, while Chinese nationals must apply online via local host companies to the National Immigration Agency.

Also from March 7, the 14-day mandatory quarantine for all arrivals will be cut to 10 days, in addition to a week of monitoring at home.

A mask mandate and some other restrictions will be eased from March 1, authorities said.

"We had some domestic cluster infections before Lunar New Year but the number of local cases continued to fall in recent weeks," said Chou Jih-haw, head of the CECC's disease surveillance division.

"The domestic situation is stable and under control." Most of the island's detected cases are imported. On Thursday, Taiwan recorded seven local infections and 73 imported cases with zero deaths.

It is not yet clear when Taiwan might transition to living with the coronavirus, like most other major trading nations.

Foreigners in Taiwan have also complained that they are still having to leave the island to renew visas.

Related Topics

Business China Hong Kong Macau Taipei March April May All From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold imports up by 147% to $11 million in seven mo ..

Gold imports up by 147% to $11 million in seven months

2 minutes ago
 Woman crushes under trailer to death in road misha ..

Woman crushes under trailer to death in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Will Never Provide W ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Will Never Provide Weapons to Warring Parties Unli ..

2 minutes ago
 Adnan Siddiqui all praise for Ali Sethi's Pasoori

Adnan Siddiqui all praise for Ali Sethi's Pasoori

2 minutes ago
 OSCE Chairmanship Convenes Permanent Council Meeti ..

OSCE Chairmanship Convenes Permanent Council Meeting Due to Russian Operation in ..

5 minutes ago
 Prioritizing health, education most effective way ..

Prioritizing health, education most effective way to improve socioeconomic statu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>