Taiwan To Send 10Mln Masks To Doctors In Countries Most Affected By COVID-19 - Gov't

Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Taiwan to Send 10Mln Masks to Doctors in Countries Most Affected by COVID-19 - Gov't

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Taiwan will send 10 million protective masks to countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation to support medical personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday.

"Taiwan should not stand aside and will actively strengthen cooperation with other countries in the field of preventing and combating the epidemic. Taiwan is ready to assist the international community in the form of masks, medicines and technologies," Tsai said.

According to her, the current daily production of protective masks in Taiwan is about 13 million, but in the near future it will be 15 million.

"Taiwan will send 10 million masks to support medical personnel in countries with serious epidemiological situations and will subsequently provide additional support based on production capacities," the president said.

As of Wednesday, nearly 860,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 42,300 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

