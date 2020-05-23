UrduPoint.com
Taiwan To Start Human Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine This Fall - Vice President

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Taiwanese scientists are planning to begin human trials of a potential vaccine against the coronavirus this fall, Vice President of Taiwan Lai Ching-te said.

The official on Friday visited a laboratory of the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) in the township of Zhunan in northern Miaoli County and talked to specialists who are directly involved in the virus research and vaccine development.

"I visited the National Health Research Institutes and the vaccine manufacturing plant to understand what progress has been achieved at this stage in the research and development of a vaccine [against the coronavirus].

Human trials will be carried out this fall," the vice president wrote on his Facebook.

The official also said that the NHRI specialists provided significant assistance to the government in coping with the SARS epidemic in 2003 and the bird flu epidemic in 2005.

So far, the number of those infected by the new coronavirus in Taiwan stands at 441, with seven of them having died and 408 others being cured.

