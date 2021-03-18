Taiwan to Start Inoculation of Population With AstraZeneca Vaccine March 22 - Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The Taiwanese government plans to start inoculating the population against the coronavirus with the AstraZeneca vaccine from March 22, the island's health minister, Chen Shih-chung, said.

Nearly 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were shipped to Taiwan on March 3, the minister said.

The shipment passed all seven required checks.

According to the Taiwan's Central news Agency, on March 19, a meeting of experts will take place, during which they will review the results of the vaccine safety inspection, after which will set the exact date for the start of vaccination.