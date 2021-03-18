UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan To Start Inoculation Of Population With AstraZeneca Vaccine March 22 - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:40 AM

Taiwan to Start Inoculation of Population With AstraZeneca Vaccine March 22 - Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The Taiwanese government plans to start inoculating the population against the coronavirus with the AstraZeneca vaccine from March 22, the island's health minister, Chen Shih-chung, said.

Nearly 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were shipped to Taiwan on March 3, the minister said.

The shipment passed all seven required checks.

According to the Taiwan's Central news Agency, on March 19, a meeting of experts will take place, during which they will review the results of the vaccine safety inspection, after which will set the exact date for the start of vaccination.

Related Topics

March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

9 hours ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

10 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

10 hours ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations ..

10 hours ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.