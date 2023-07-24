Taiwan to Use Experience of Ukraine Conflict During Military Drills - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Taiwan will use the experience of the Ukraine conflict to develop scenarios for a possible invasion of the island as part of the annual Han Kuang military exercises, Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA) reported on Monday, citing sources.

The second phase of the 39th Han Kuang military exercises began in Taiwan on Monday, with live-fire drills scheduled.

During the exercises, the Taiwanese military will work on ensuring the continuity of command posts in the face of an enemy attack, the sources said.

To this end, a plan will be worked out to transfer command headquarters to reserve command posts on the island, according to the report.

The Han Kuang military exercise has been held at sea, in the air and on land since 1984.

The situation around Taiwan escalated again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in April, prompting Beijing to launch massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.