Open Menu

Taiwan Volunteers Fight Rise In Whale And Dolphin Strandings

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Taiwan volunteers fight rise in whale and dolphin strandings

New Taipei City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Taiwanese volunteers gathered around a large inflatable whale as they learned how to help beached sea mammals -- an increasingly common sight across the island.

More than 100 dolphins and whales now wash up on Taiwan's beaches every year, a sharp rise over the past decade, according to researchers.

After spotting a beached mammal, volunteers at a recent training run by the Taiwan Cetacean Society (TCS) were told not to push the mammals back into the sea, but to immediately call the coast guard with their precise location.

The Coast Guard works with groups like TCS in emergency operations that often include trained volunteers.

TCS secretary-general Tseng Cheng-tsung said he gradually developed "a sense of mission" after participating in multiple rescues, which inspired him to get a master's degree in marine biology.

"Many people like to get close to nature and protect it," he said.

Saleswoman Joanna Hung, 36, joined the training after seeing "rather bloody footage" of a plastic straw being pulled out of the nose of a rescued turtle.

"If we haven't come to class, we would act on our own ideas which may cause more harm if we don't have the right knowledge," she told AFP.

"I want to try my best to help them survive," she said.

Related Topics

Turkish Lira May Best

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

15 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

15 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

16 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

17 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

17 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

17 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

17 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

18 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

19 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

19 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

23 hours ago

More Stories From World