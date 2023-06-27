Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Taiwan's foreign affairs authority announced on Tuesday the arrival of a new US congressional delegation, one of the largest groups of US lawmakers to come to the Chinese island in years.

"It's wheels down for one of the largest US congressional delegations to Taiwan in years! The group focusing on security affairs comprises House Armed Services Committee Chair (Rep. Mike Rogers), Ranking Member (Rep. Adam Smith) & 7 other lawmakers from both sides of the aisle," the foreign ministry said.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949.

Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.