Taiwan Will Not Compromise on Freedom, Sovereignty - Top Official

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Taiwan is ruling out the option of military confrontation with Beijing for resolving differences, but refuses to make compromises on its sovereignty and democratic freedoms either, Tsai Ing-wen, the head of the Taiwanese administration, said on Monday.

"The main consensus of the Taiwanese people and the ruling and opposition parties is that there is no room for compromise in matters of protecting sovereignty and a way of life based on democratic freedoms," the official said in her National Day speech, as quoted by Taiwanese news agency CNA.

Tsai also said that war is "absolutely not an option for both sides of the Taiwan Strait," adding that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as respect for the attachment of the people of Taiwan to their sovereignty, democracy and freedom, are the basis for the resumption of constructive interaction between the parties.

Taiwan will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities, Tsai said.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France, Lithuania, the United States, Japan and most recently Germany have sent delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts between foreign states and Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.