UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Will Not Compromise On Freedom, Sovereignty - Top Official

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Taiwan Will Not Compromise on Freedom, Sovereignty - Top Official

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Taiwan is ruling out the option of military confrontation with Beijing for resolving differences, but refuses to make compromises on its sovereignty and democratic freedoms either, Tsai Ing-wen, the head of the Taiwanese administration, said on Monday.

"The main consensus of the Taiwanese people and the ruling and opposition parties is that there is no room for compromise in matters of protecting sovereignty and a way of life based on democratic freedoms," the official said in her National Day speech, as quoted by Taiwanese news agency CNA.

Tsai also said that war is "absolutely not an option for both sides of the Taiwan Strait," adding that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as respect for the attachment of the people of Taiwan to their sovereignty, democracy and freedom, are the basis for the resumption of constructive interaction between the parties.

Taiwan will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities, Tsai said.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France, Lithuania, the United States, Japan and most recently Germany have sent delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts between foreign states and Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

China Democracy France Germany Beijing Nancy Taipei Independence Japan United States Lithuania August From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

9 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.