Taiwanese Chip-Making Tycoon Donates $33Mln to Island Defense Training

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Robert Tsao, a Taiwanese billionaire and the founder of one of the world's biggest chip manufacturer United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), pledged on Thursday to donate 1 billion Taiwanese Dollars ($32.7 million) to train Taiwanese people to defend the island.

"Today I would like to tell you about two projects. The first one is as follows: within three years we want to train three million of civilian warriors, who will actively contribute to the regional defense along with Taiwan's Defense Ministry," Tsao said during his press conference, aired by local broadcasters, noting that 600 million Taiwanese dollars are earmarked for this purpose.

Another 400 million Taiwanese dollars are earmarked for defense training of 300,000 regular civilians, he added.

It is not the first time the billionaire has donated money for military purposes.

In early August, Tsao said he would donate $100 million to strengthen the island's defense potential after China began military exercises in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

Pelosi's trip boiled tensions between China and Taiwan. She is the highest-ranking US official to come to Taiwan in 14 years. The US does not officially recognize Taiwan's independence.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.�