Taiwanese Chipmaker Giant Mulls Expanding Production In Japan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The world's largest semiconductor manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is exploring the possibility of expanding production in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing  people familiar with the matter.

According to the sources, the Japanese government, for its part, made it clear that it would like TSMC to expand its production in the country in addition to a factory already under construction, but a decision has not yet been made as the company is studying feasibility.

TSMC is already building a plant in Japan worth several billion Dollars, provided by the Japanese government.

Earlier in the day, TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said that the trade conflict between China and the United States, as well as growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait posed new problems for the semiconductor industry, and that Taiwan should strengthen developments in this area.

