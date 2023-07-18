Taiwanese Defense Minister Denies Plans to Send Old Hawk Missiles to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Taiwan is not going to resell decommissioned HAWK air defense systems to the United States for their further supply to Ukraine, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Taiwanese media reported that the United States intended to buy hundreds of decommissioned Hawk medium-range anti-aircraft missiles from Taiwan in order to send them to the Ukrainian military.

"There is a certain schedule in line with which the Hawk air defense systems should be decommissioned year after year. They will be replaced by the Sky Bow air defense systems, and, after decommissioning, they will be destroyed," Chiu was quoted as saying by Taiwan's Central news Agency.

He noted that the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), responsible for part of the recycling work, is not going to resell them to any country, as military equipment is a sensitive thing.

Last month, Taiwan officially decommissioned the Hawk missiles. The Hawk surface-to-air missile was designed by the US company Raytheon in the late 1950s and first sold to Taiwan in the 1960s.