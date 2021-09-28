Taiwanese Defense Minister Says Island Must Develop Long-Range Weapons

Taiwan should develop the range, precision and mobility of its weapons, its Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Taiwan should develop the range, precision and mobility of its weapons, its Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Monday.

"It is necessary for our weapons to have long range, precision and mobility," Chiu said, as quoted by Taiwan's Central news Agency, adding that it will boost the island's defenses and the combat readiness of its armed forces.

With the purchase of US F-16V fighter jets, Taiwan's defense budget for 2022 reaches $18.6 billion, the minister noted. In addition, Taiwan is to spend an extra $8.6 billion on weapons within the next five years.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own democratically elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.