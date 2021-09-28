UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Defense Minister Says Island Must Develop Long-Range Weapons

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:13 AM

Taiwanese Defense Minister Says Island Must Develop Long-Range Weapons

Taiwan should develop the range, precision and mobility of its weapons, its Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Taiwan should develop the range, precision and mobility of its weapons, its Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Monday.

"It is necessary for our weapons to have long range, precision and mobility," Chiu said, as quoted by Taiwan's Central news Agency, adding that it will boost the island's defenses and the combat readiness of its armed forces.

With the purchase of US F-16V fighter jets, Taiwan's defense budget for 2022 reaches $18.6 billion, the minister noted. In addition, Taiwan is to spend an extra $8.6 billion on weapons within the next five years.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own democratically elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

Related Topics

China Budget Beijing From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

13 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

8 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.