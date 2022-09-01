UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Confirms Shooting Down Chinese Civil Drone Near Kinmen Islands

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Confirms Shooting Down Chinese Civil Drone Near Kinmen Islands

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Taiwanese Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday that the island's armed forces had shot down a civil drone intended for aerial photography in the area of the Kinmen Islands located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

"On September 1, at 12:30 p.m. local time (04:30 GMT), an unidentified civil drone for aerial photography was detected after it had entered the airspace over the closed water area of the Shi Islet," the ministry said in a statement.

The troops stationed in the area warned the drone about the necessity to leave the airspace, and after the warning was ignored, the military shot down the aircraft, it added.

On Tuesday, the Taiwanese military fired on a Chinese People's Liberation Army drone for the first time after it had approached the Taiwanese-controlled Kinmen Islands, saying that the defense forces would continue to stay on high alert and step up surveillance.

The Kinmen Islands is a group of islands located roughly 6.2 miles east of the city of Xiamen in China's Fujian Province administered by Taiwan. According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, no Chinese military aircraft, including drones, have flown over the islands since the 1950s. The ministry began recording an increased activity of China's aircraft in the islands' airspace after the controversial visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in early August.

Related Topics

Drone Army Water China Visit Alert Xiamen Nancy Taipei August September Post P

Recent Stories

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

17 minutes ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

22 minutes ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

43 minutes ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

3 hours ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.