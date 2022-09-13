UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says 3 Chinese Military Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says 3 Chinese Military Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait

Three aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) crossed on Tuesday the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial maritime border between Taiwan and mainland China, the Taiwanese defense ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Three aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) crossed on Tuesday the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial maritime border between Taiwan and mainland China, the Taiwanese defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"3 of the detected aircraft (J-10*2 and Y-8 ASW) had flown on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait and our SW ADIZ (southwestern air defense identification zone), flight paths as illustrated," the ministry tweeted.

According to the ministry, Taiwan sent an air patrol to monitor the situation and put anti-aircraft missile systems on alert.

In total, the activity of 11 military aircraft and four PLA warships was recorded near Taiwan during the day, the ministry added.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Official relations between Beijing and Taipei broke down in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek defeated by the Chinese Communist Party in the civil war moved to Taiwan. business and informal contacts between the island and China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides maintain contacts through nongovernmental organizations.

Related Topics

Army Business China Alert Beijing Nancy Taipei August Border

Recent Stories

King Charles III Will Not Pay Taxes on Estate Inhe ..

King Charles III Will Not Pay Taxes on Estate Inherited From Elizabeth II - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 French cinema giant Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

French cinema giant Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court issues notice to FIA on Moonis E ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to FIA on Moonis Elahi's plea

2 minutes ago
 Tourist Flow From Russia to EU in 2022 to Drop 15- ..

Tourist Flow From Russia to EU in 2022 to Drop 15-fold From Pre-Pandemic 2019 - ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs exemplary punishment ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs exemplary punishment to murder accused

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh orders dismissal of officers ..

Chief Minister Sindh orders dismissal of officers absent from duties in flood-hi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.