Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says 3 Chinese Military Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait

(@FahadShabbir)

Three aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) crossed on Tuesday the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial maritime border between Taiwan and mainland China, the Taiwanese defense ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Three aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) crossed on Tuesday the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial maritime border between Taiwan and mainland China, the Taiwanese defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"3 of the detected aircraft (J-10*2 and Y-8 ASW) had flown on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait and our SW ADIZ (southwestern air defense identification zone), flight paths as illustrated," the ministry tweeted.

According to the ministry, Taiwan sent an air patrol to monitor the situation and put anti-aircraft missile systems on alert.

In total, the activity of 11 military aircraft and four PLA warships was recorded near Taiwan during the day, the ministry added.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Official relations between Beijing and Taipei broke down in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek defeated by the Chinese Communist Party in the civil war moved to Taiwan. business and informal contacts between the island and China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides maintain contacts through nongovernmental organizations.