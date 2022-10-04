UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Deputy Defense Chief Says US Vowed To Tackle Arms Export Hurdles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Taiwanese Deputy Defense Chief Says US Vowed to Tackle Arms Export Hurdles

The United States has promised to deal with curbs on weapon exports to Taiwan amid mounting tensions with China, Taiwanese Deputy Defense Minister Wang Shin-lung said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States has promised to deal with curbs on weapon exports to Taiwan amid mounting tensions with China, Taiwanese Deputy Defense Minister Wang Shin-lung said.

Wang is heading a Taiwanese delegation to the US city of Richmond, which is hosting the annual US-Taiwan defense industry conference.

"In the closed door meetings, we have had candid exchanges concerning the obstacles and possible risks we are facing in terms of US arms sales, while the US side pledged it would do its best in helping Taiwan to solve these problems," the official was quoted as saying by Taiwanese news agency CNA.

Wang said the Pacific island needed to "make the best use of ... limited defense budget" to bolster its military capabilities in the coming years. The US has supported Taiwan's military buildup strategy, which he described as "asymmetrical warfare."

Beijing has accused Washington of undermining the One-China principle by funneling weapons to what China sees as its territory. US President Joe Biden said last month that the US was not encouraging Taiwan's independence but would defend the island if China attacked.

Related Topics

Exports China Washington Budget Richmond Independence United States Industry Best Weapon

Recent Stories

French Justice Minister Refuses to Step Down Despi ..

French Justice Minister Refuses to Step Down Despite Criminal Case

33 seconds ago
 IRGC Detains Alleged Protest Leaders in Iranian Pr ..

IRGC Detains Alleged Protest Leaders in Iranian Province of Gilan - IRCG Command ..

35 seconds ago
 ANF recovers over four kg narcotics; three arrests ..

ANF recovers over four kg narcotics; three arrests

36 seconds ago
 Additional SP visits DHQ hospital to inquire after ..

Additional SP visits DHQ hospital to inquire after injured policemen

38 seconds ago
 Death toll rises to 14 in D.I.Khan road mishap

Death toll rises to 14 in D.I.Khan road mishap

40 seconds ago
 Senate body reviews existing provisions, proposed ..

Senate body reviews existing provisions, proposed amendments in ICT Trust Act, 2 ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.