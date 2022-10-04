Taiwanese Deputy Defense Chief Says US Vowed to Tackle Arms Export Hurdles

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has promised to deal with curbs on weapon exports to Taiwan amid mounting tensions with China, Taiwanese Deputy Defense Minister Wang Shin-lung said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022)

Wang is heading a Taiwanese delegation to the US city of Richmond, which is hosting the annual US-Taiwan defense industry conference.

"In the closed door meetings, we have had candid exchanges concerning the obstacles and possible risks we are facing in terms of US arms sales, while the US side pledged it would do its best in helping Taiwan to solve these problems," the official was quoted as saying by Taiwanese news agency CNA.

Wang said the Pacific island needed to "make the best use of ... limited defense budget" to bolster its military capabilities in the coming years. The US has supported Taiwan's military buildup strategy, which he described as "asymmetrical warfare."

Beijing has accused Washington of undermining the One-China principle by funneling weapons to what China sees as its territory. US President Joe Biden said last month that the US was not encouraging Taiwan's independence but would defend the island if China attacked.