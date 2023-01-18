Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Could Try to Use Force in Taiwan in 2027

Beijing could try to use force in Taiwan in 2027 to distract people from the mainland's domestic issues ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's fourth term, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu said on Wednesday

"To me, 2027 is the year that we need to watch out for. In 2027, Xi Jinping is likely to go into his fourth term, and if in his previous three terms he cannot claim any achievement during his office, he might need to think about something else for him to claim as his achievement or his legacy," Wu told Sky news.

According to the foreign minister, the Chinese leader could resort to the use of force in Taiwan to divert public attention from the domestic situation, with China's economy "going down" and the real estate business seemingly "melting down."

"We are concerned that Taiwan might become his (Xi Jinping's) scapegoat," the minister said, adding that this threat has become more likely in recent years amid Beijing's increasing military activity.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US, Japan and others, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.