Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says Requested Clarifications On Macron's Taiwan Statements

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Taiwan has approached the French government for clarifications regarding French President Emmanuel Macron's statements that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the United States and China over the island, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu said in an interview to CNN.

"We are still trying to figure out what he says and what that means through the French government," Wu told CNN on Tuesday, noting that, however, "French government has been showing support to Taiwan."

On Sunday, Macron said that Europe should not move at the pace "chosen by others" and should avoid the confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm." The French president called on Europeans to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

Macron's remarks come on the heels of his visit to China, during which he praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. A series of commercial contracts has been signed between companies of the two countries during the visit.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

