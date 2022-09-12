UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Foreign Ministry Says Lithuanian Delegation Started Official Visit To Island

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Taiwanese Foreign Ministry Says Lithuanian Delegation Started Official Visit to Island

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) A delegation from Lithuania, led by Deputy Economy and Innovation Minister Karolis Zemaitis, started an official five-day visit to Taiwan on Monday, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The Lithuanian delegation, consisting of 28 people, arrived in Taiwan on Saturday and will stay on the island until Friday, according to the ministry. The delegation is scheduled to meet with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, visit the National Development Council, the Economy Ministry and meet with representatives of research institutions to discuss trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation.

Lithuania-China relations became strained as a result of Taiwan opening its representative office in Vilnius in November 2021. In retaliation, China unilaterally downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charges d'affaires.

China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries.

Related Topics

China Visit Vilnius Lithuania November From

Recent Stories

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

5 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

46 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.