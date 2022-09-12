Taiwanese Foreign Ministry Says Lithuanian Delegation Started Official Visit to Island

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) A delegation from Lithuania, led by Deputy Economy and Innovation Minister Karolis Zemaitis, started an official five-day visit to Taiwan on Monday, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The Lithuanian delegation, consisting of 28 people, arrived in Taiwan on Saturday and will stay on the island until Friday, according to the ministry. The delegation is scheduled to meet with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, visit the National Development Council, the Economy Ministry and meet with representatives of research institutions to discuss trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation.

Lithuania-China relations became strained as a result of Taiwan opening its representative office in Vilnius in November 2021. In retaliation, China unilaterally downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charges d'affaires.

China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries.