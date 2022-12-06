UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Leader Meets With Idaho Governor In Taipei - Presidential Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen met on Tuesday with Idaho Governor Brad Little in Taipei, expressing gratitude to the US government for its commitment to Taiwan's security.

Little arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a four-day visit, accompanied by his wife and a trade delegation. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said that the parties planned to sign a memorandum of understanding between Taiwan and the state of Idaho as part of the governor's visit.

"In recent years, there has been growing recognition in the international community that Taiwan's democracy and security are key to the peace and stability of the international order. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the US government and Congress for emphasizing their rock-solid commitment to Taiwan's security on many occasions and for publicly reaffirming the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Tsai said in a statement released by the presidential office.

The Taiwanese leader added that Taiwan and Idaho had long enjoyed a close relationship as important economic and trading partners.

In addition, Tsai said that the memorandum signed by the parties on the arrival of the US state governor facilitates bilateral business exchanges and industrial cooperation.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

