Taiwanese Leader Starts Meeting With US House Speaker McCarthy in California

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen began a meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday that Beijing firmly opposes the meeting, which it believes contradicts the one-China principle and undermines the country's sovereignty.

China launched military patrols in two areas of the Taiwan Strait in an apparent response to the meeting in California.