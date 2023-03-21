UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Leader To Travel To Belize, Guatemala In Transit Via US - Presidential Office

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Taiwanese Leader to Travel to Belize, Guatemala in Transit Via US - Presidential Office

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the head of the island's delegation will travel with an official visit to Belize and Guatemala in transit through the United States from March 29 to April 7, the Taiwanese presidential office said on Tuesday.

The tour to the Central American states, which are friendly towards the island, will last 10 days and nine nights. The delegation will depart from Taiwan on March 29, and arrive in Guatemala on April 1 with a transit stop in New York. On April 3, the delegation will arrive in Belize and then make a transit stop in Los Angeles on its way home on April 5. On April 7, the delegation is scheduled to return to Taiwan.

During the tour, the Taiwanese leader will meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Belize Prime Minister John Briceno. At the same time, Tsai's office has not provided information on whether the Taiwanese president will meet with any US officials during the trip.

Both Belize and Guatemala are among 14 states that diplomatically recognize Taiwan.

Those also include Haiti, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu and the Vatican. There used to be more, but in the recent years, many states decided to break off their relations with the island and establish diplomatic ties with mainland China instead. Such countries include El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Panama, Kiribati, the Solomon Islands and Nicaragua. Taiwan maintains cooperation with other states through its economic and cultural representative offices.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Visit Los Angeles Beijing Guatemala Taipei Same Independence New York El Salvador Burkina Faso Belize Palau Panama Paraguay Tuvalu Solomon Islands Marshall Islands Dominican Republic United States Saint Lucia Saint Kitts And Nevis Kiribati Nauru Honduras Haiti March April From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan appears before LHC for bail in terror c ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for bail in terror cases

8 minutes ago
 President calls for paying attention towards IT in ..

President calls for paying attention towards IT industry in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Dana Gasâ€™ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 ..

Dana Gasâ€™ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 fils for H2 2022

57 minutes ago
 UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy Month of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.