Taiwanese Military First Fired At Chinese Army Drone - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The Taiwanese military fired on a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) drone for the first time after it had approached the Taiwanese-controlled Kinmen Islands, the island's defense ministry said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Taiwanese military fired on a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) drone for the first time after it had approached the Taiwanese-controlled Kinmen Islands, the island's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"At around 5:59 pm, a drone entered the restricted air space over the Erdan Island once again.

The defense forces issued warnings in accordance with protocol. Because the drone continued to hover over the area, the defense forces opened fire and forced it to leave. The drone flew towards Xiamen at around 6 p.m.," the ministry said

The Kinmen defense forces would continue to stay on high alert and step up its surveillance, it added.

Erdan Island is part of the Kinmen Archipelago. The city of Xiamen is located in coastal Chinese province of Fujian.

