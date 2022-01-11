Taiwanese Military Searching for Missing F-16 Fighter

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Taiwanese air force was conducting a search-and-rescue operation off the island's western coast on Tuesday to locate a missing F-16 fighter that vanished off the radar during a routine training mission.

The jet took off from the Chiayi Air Base at 2:55 p.m. (06:55GMT) and disappeared from radars at 3:23 p.m.

, the military said.

A response center was set up to conduct search-and-rescue operations, according to the statement.

F-16s are made by the United States, Taiwan's main arms supplier. The island, which is officially a Chinese territory, commissioned the US government's defense contractor Lockheed Martin last year to upgrade its aging fleet of F-16s to more advanced F-16Vs.