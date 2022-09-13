UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Parliamentary Delegation Arrives In Washington On Official Visit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Five Taiwanese parliament members arrived in Washington on September 12 to hold closed-door meetings with US officials, Taiwanese news agency CNA reported on Tuesday, citing Charles Chen, deputy chairman of the Taiwanese parliamentary USA Caucus.

The delegation includes four members of the Taiwanese opposition Kuomintang party and one member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), two more DPP members are scheduled to join the delegation, Chen was cited as saying by CNA.

This visit, which is the first one since the Taiwanese parliamentary USA Caucus was founded in 2020, is aimed at deepening bilateral ties, the report said. The Taiwanese officials are scheduled to hold closed-door meetings with US congressmen, as well as with the officials of the US State Department and the US Defense Department, according to CNA.

The delegation is expected to return back to Taiwan on Saturday.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. After Pelosi's visit, three more US delegations arrived in Taiwan in just one month.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable

