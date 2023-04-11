BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) China's military exercises have caused instability in Taiwan and in the region as a whole, which is not a responsible approach of a regional power, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday.

The statement came after China conducted military exercises near Taiwan from April 8-10. The exercises were carried out amid Tsai's visit to Belize and Guatemala, which are friendly toward Taiwan, and her transit visit to the United States, followed by a visit of US House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul to the island. China is traditionally apprehensive regarding the contacts between Taiwan and foreign states, so it said that the military drill was a serious warning for Taiwan's separatist movement and outer forces, "orchestrating provocations."

Tsai said that her visits, as Taiwan's president, to friendly states, as well as transit stops in the US, are a long-term practice and meet the expectations of Taiwan's residents.

"China uses it (the visits) as a pretext for conducting military exercises in the region, causing instability in Taiwan and in the whole region, which is not a responsible approach of a large country in the region," Tsai said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry registered 9 warships and 26 fighter jets of the Chinese armed forces, 14 out of which crossed the so called median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.