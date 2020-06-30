(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen expressed on Tuesday her disappointment with China's approval of the new national security bill for Hong Kong and accused Beijing of deviating form the 'one country, two systems' principle.

The top legislative authority in China voted unanimously in favor of the national security bill earlier in the day, sparking a firestorm of negative comments from the Hong Kong opposition as well as several Western officials, who claim the bill would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China.

"China promised that Hong Kong would remain unchanged for 50 years.

But by passing the Hong Kong national security law today, China has ignored the will of Hong Kong's people by breaking that promise, and also proven that 'one country, two systems' is not viable," Tsai said in a statement posted to her Twitter page.

The new legislation bans separatist, subversive and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The move is supported by the Hong Kong leadership but has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed upon. According to Beijing, the new security law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the existing democratic freedoms of locals.