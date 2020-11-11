Taiwanese Resident Charged With Violating US Sanctions on Iran - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) A Taiwanese resident and two businesses affiliated with her have been charged with conspiring to violate US export laws and sanctions against Iran, the Justice Department said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Chin Hua Huang, 42, a resident of Taiwan, was charged in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia with participating in a criminal conspiracy to violate U.S. export laws and sanctions against Iran," the release said. "Also charged was Taiwan business organization DES International Co., Ltd. (DES Int'l) and Brunei business organization Soltech Industry Co., Ltd. (Soltech)."

The department said Huang, DES Int'l, and Soltech conspired to defraud the United States and violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSRs).

"The defendants are charged with conspiring to violate American sanctions on Iran by buying goods from the United States, concealing the origin of those goods and sending them to Iran for use by the government and business," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers. "Violations of the sanctions diminish their effectiveness and delay the day when Iran will cease its belligerent activity."

If convicted, Huang would face up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, and Des Int'l and Soltech would each face a fine of up to $500,000, the news release said.